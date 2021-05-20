These are the relaxations agreed by the Executive, which will come into effect on Monday, May 24
Home and community
Allow indoor visits in domestic settings
Up to 6 people from no more than 2 households
Does not include children under 12
Can be more if household has more than 6, but not more than 10
Overnight stays permitted
Removal of stay local message
Education and young people
Schools can resume extra-curricular activities
Indoor extra-curricular sports allowed
Outdoor inter-schools sports allowed
Day educational visits allowed
Culture, heritage and entertainment
Indoor visitor attractions can reopen
Includes amusement arcades, bingo halls, museums, galleries and cinemas
Social distancing where possible
Risk assessment to maximum capacity
All contact details must be taken and retained.
Libraries can reopen
Provide limited in-library services in line with permitted gathering numbers
Sports and leisure activities
Indoor group exercise and training can resume
Includes soft play areas, leisure centres, gyms, swimming pools, equestrian centres, venues relating to motor sport and activity centres.
Numbers limited to suit the venue
Social distancing where possible
Risk assessment to maximum capacity
All contact details must be taken and retained
Full return to outdoor sport. Removal of:
The limit of 15;
The limit on squad training;
The requirement for outdoor sport being permitted only for those affiliated to a Governing body or an organisation that regulates a sport or sporting activity; and
The cap of 100 on competitive sporting events, and replace with an overall limit of 500 on all outdoor sporting events
Indoor club training in squads allowed
No limits on numbers
Travel and tourism
Reopen the remainder of travel and tourism
All contact details must be taken and retained
Rooms/accommodation area booking in line with the permission re indoor domestic settings/bubbles
Shared facilities will reopen
Meeting rooms will be reopened - capacity will be to risk assessment maxmum
Post wedding and civil partnership receptions permitted
Risk assessment for capacity
No restriction on top table
Other tables maximum of 10 (no household restriction)
Children under 12 excluded from table numbers
One dance permitted for the couple
Music same as for licenced venues
Hospitality
Reopen unlicensed and licensed premises indoors with mitigations
6 together from unlimited households (indoor and outdoor)
Children under 12 are not counted in the 6
More will be permitted per table, if all are from one household, to a maximum of 10
Table service only
All contact details must be recorded and retained.
Social distancing required – minimum of 1m.
Must stay at table – no gaming machines, pool tables, etc.;
Face coverings must be worn once no longer seated for any reason, for example, to go to the toilet
No meal requirement
No dancing
No live music
Music must be at ambient level to permit normal conversation
Risk assessment as per current regulations for outdoors
Other hospitality events
For example gala dinners, functions, ticketed or not
Capacity to risk assessment maximum
Subject to other indoor hospitality requirements e.g. table seating, contact details, music etc.
Conference facilities in tourism sector – the closure will be removed from the Regulations to allow use for other purposes to risk assessment capacity.
Indoor and outdoor gatherings
Increase numbers permitted for indoor gatherings (non domestic)
Subject to risk assessment per venue
Allows resumption of community events
Risk assessment required if over 15 people
Increase numbers for outdoor gatherings
Increase to 500, or capped at risk assessment level if lower
Allows up to 500 spectators at any outdoors event (sport/concerts etc)
Risk assessment required if over 30 people
Lateral flow tests advised for any planned larger events