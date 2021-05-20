These are the relaxations agreed by the Executive, which will come into effect on Monday, May 24

Allow indoor visits in domestic settings

Up to 6 people from no more than 2 households

Does not include children under 12

Bars on Waterloo Street closed.

Can be more if household has more than 6, but not more than 10

Overnight stays permitted

Removal of stay local message

Education and young people

A raft of restrictions are to be eased on Monday.

Schools can resume extra-curricular activities

Indoor extra-curricular sports allowed

Outdoor inter-schools sports allowed

Day educational visits allowed

Culture, heritage and entertainment

Indoor visitor attractions can reopen

Includes amusement arcades, bingo halls, museums, galleries and cinemas

Social distancing where possible

Risk assessment to maximum capacity

All contact details must be taken and retained.

Libraries can reopen

Provide limited in-library services in line with permitted gathering numbers

Sports and leisure activities

Indoor group exercise and training can resume

Includes soft play areas, leisure centres, gyms, swimming pools, equestrian centres, venues relating to motor sport and activity centres.

Numbers limited to suit the venue

Social distancing where possible

Risk assessment to maximum capacity

All contact details must be taken and retained

Full return to outdoor sport. Removal of:

The limit of 15;

The limit on squad training;

The requirement for outdoor sport being permitted only for those affiliated to a Governing body or an organisation that regulates a sport or sporting activity; and

The cap of 100 on competitive sporting events, and replace with an overall limit of 500 on all outdoor sporting events

Indoor club training in squads allowed

No limits on numbers

Travel and tourism

Reopen the remainder of travel and tourism

All contact details must be taken and retained

Rooms/accommodation area booking in line with the permission re indoor domestic settings/bubbles

Shared facilities will reopen

Meeting rooms will be reopened - capacity will be to risk assessment maxmum

Post wedding and civil partnership receptions permitted

Risk assessment for capacity

No restriction on top table

Other tables maximum of 10 (no household restriction)

Children under 12 excluded from table numbers

One dance permitted for the couple

Music same as for licenced venues

Hospitality

Reopen unlicensed and licensed premises indoors with mitigations

6 together from unlimited households (indoor and outdoor)

Children under 12 are not counted in the 6

More will be permitted per table, if all are from one household, to a maximum of 10

Table service only

All contact details must be recorded and retained.

Social distancing required – minimum of 1m.

Must stay at table – no gaming machines, pool tables, etc.;

Face coverings must be worn once no longer seated for any reason, for example, to go to the toilet

No meal requirement

No dancing

No live music

Music must be at ambient level to permit normal conversation

Risk assessment as per current regulations for outdoors

Other hospitality events

For example gala dinners, functions, ticketed or not

Capacity to risk assessment maximum

Subject to other indoor hospitality requirements e.g. table seating, contact details, music etc.

Conference facilities in tourism sector – the closure will be removed from the Regulations to allow use for other purposes to risk assessment capacity.

Indoor and outdoor gatherings

Increase numbers permitted for indoor gatherings (non domestic)

Subject to risk assessment per venue

Allows resumption of community events

Risk assessment required if over 15 people

Increase numbers for outdoor gatherings

Increase to 500, or capped at risk assessment level if lower

Allows up to 500 spectators at any outdoors event (sport/concerts etc)

Risk assessment required if over 30 people