Tourism minister Gordon Lyons tells Mark H. Durkan support scheme for coach industry not within his remit

Mr. Lyons suggested the Foyle MLA contact the Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon about a proposed support scheme.

Mr. Durkan asked the minister 'for an update on his Department’s consideration of the business case for a support scheme for the coach and private tour industry, as set out in its tourism recovery action plan'.

"Of course, when it comes to the coach industry, the question would be best addressed to the Minister for Infrastructure as the Minister responsible," replied Mr. Lyons.

Mark H. Durkan is calling for support for the coach industry.

However, the Derry MLA suggested the scheme did pertain to the Department of the Economy.

"The industry is referred to specifically in the Department for the Economy's tourism recovery action plan, hence I have asked the Minister the question. Previously, the Infrastructure Minister has had to step in to support the industry.

"It is my understanding that the Infrastructure Minister awaits a response from the Economy Minister on what his Department's plans are now. Does the Minister intend to respond to the Infrastructure Minister? Will he do so quickly, so that the industry can get the clarity and the support that it requires?" asked Mr. Durkan.

Mr. Lyons responded: "As the Member said, the Minister for Infrastructure provided that support in the past, and, as a result, I think that she will be best placed to do so again. She has the details and the data and is best placed to deliver.