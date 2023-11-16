Translink has delivered a new ‘Zero Heroes’ workshop to educate Derry school pupils on its new emission-free bus fleet.

This comes with the roll-out of Translink’s new Foyle Metro zero emissions bus fleet.

The new initiative provides pupils with insights into the new features of Translink’s new all electric buses.

The roadshow included tailored sessions, which ensured that every child could understand the benefits of zero emission buses.

Year 10 students from Oakgrove Integrated College get ready to board the Translink Foyle Metro bus during Wednesday's Zero Heroes Roadshow at the school.

The new programme also features educational presentations, interactive demonstrations, and hands-on experiences which the aim to create a lasting impression on the minds of young people.

Translink Area Manager Sarah Simpson said: "We are extremely pleased with the success of the school roadshow so far, as it allows us to showcase all the benefits of our new Foyle Metro zero emissions bus fleet.

"Seeing so many children embrace their new roles as ‘Zero Heroes’ reflects our commitment to driving modal shift for a cleaner, greener future for generations to come.”

Mrs Simpson continued, saying how vital it is that we educate our young people about how important sustainable transport is and help empower our young people to make eco-friendly choices.

Pupils from Ardnashee School take part in Translink's Zero Heroes Roadshow, Derry.

Mr John Devenny, geography teacher at Oakgrove Integrated College, said: “The roadshow was fantastic and had a positive influence on our students. It's essential for them to understand the importance of reducing their carbon footprint, and this initiative encourages them to consider public transport as a practical and sustainable choice for a better future.”

Earlier this month, the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue, embraced Translink’s new zero emission fleet by attending a full day of engaging in the use of the city’s new zero emission bus.

Translink’s Foyle Metro Zero emissions bus fleet now makes the city one of the very first cities in the UK and Ireland to operate a fully emissions-free urban bus service.

Translink said the new Foyle metro zero emissions bus meet the necessities of the highest comfort, safety, and accessibility standards by offering leather seats, CCTV, Wi-Fi, USB charging, and audio-visual next stop announcements for those with vision and hearing impairments.

The new and improved buses also provide the very much needed ramp access, induction loops and dedicated spaces on the bus for wheelchairs and prams.