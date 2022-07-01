Twenty-five per cent of four bed social housing builds in Derry

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey released details of the rate of construction in response to an Assembly Question.

According to the minister the rate of building of homes of that size in the north west outstripped that in all other areas of the north.

“During the five year period 2017/18 – 2021/22 work started on the construction of 214 social housing new-build properties (with four bedrooms), across the 18 Parliamentary Constituencies,” she said.

A quarter of those new-builds were in Derry.

There were two new build properties in Derry in 2017/18; 32 in 2018/19; 10 in 2019/20; 10 in 2020/21; and zero in 2021/22.