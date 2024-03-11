Two companies in talks about producing hydro-treated vegetable oil as renewable fuel in Derry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Blevings, the Ireland manager of the trade association for liquid fuel heating equipment manufacturers, told the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee of the interest as he briefed them on biofuels.

Mr. Blevings said there was enough feedstock to supply the UK and Ireland heating requirements using biofuel and described HVO as a real growth area.

Derry Journal

"HVO is the one we are currently working with. We already have co-processing in Teesside and Humber. We have two companies in Northern Ireland talking to Invest NI about producing it locally in the north-west, Derry/Londonderry for the audience. We believe that there is a real potential,” he remarked.