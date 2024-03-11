Two companies in talks about producing hydro-treated vegetable oil as renewable fuel in Derry
and live on Freeview channel 276
David Blevings, the Ireland manager of the trade association for liquid fuel heating equipment manufacturers, told the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee of the interest as he briefed them on biofuels.
Mr. Blevings said there was enough feedstock to supply the UK and Ireland heating requirements using biofuel and described HVO as a real growth area.
"HVO is the one we are currently working with. We already have co-processing in Teesside and Humber. We have two companies in Northern Ireland talking to Invest NI about producing it locally in the north-west, Derry/Londonderry for the audience. We believe that there is a real potential,” he remarked.
OFTEC was established in 1991 and is a leading 'not for profit' trade organisation for the heating and cooking industries in the UK and Republic of Ireland.