Two electricity system alerts this month says firm keeping Derry lights on with winter pressure predicted

In a new report released today, SONI, said two alerts - sparked when the margin or cushion between electricity supply and demand was very limited - occurred in early September 2021.

The firm which runs the the NIE-owned transmission network in the north revealed the alerts occurred due to technical issues with some power generators, in combination with spells of low-wind across Ireland and Britain.

While SONI managed the challenging margins, a new All Island Generation Capacity Statement 2021-30 (GCS), forecasts that the number of system alerts could increase in the short-term due to lower plant availability.

Pressures on electricity system predicted.

SONI revealed that a number of system alerts occurred in the north over the winter period last year - between November 2020 and January 2021.

"The GCS analysis is carried out on an annual basis by SONI in collaboration with EirGrid, the electricity system operator in Ireland. While the forecast changes year-on-year, EirGrid is warning of a particularly stressed system in Ireland in the near-term.

"Meanwhile, National Grid in GB is also expecting challenging supply and demand over winter periods and is currently managing well publicised issues following an interconnector outage. SONI believes that Northern Ireland could also continue to experience situations where the margin between demand and supply is tight.

“We can experience operational challenges on a cold, still winter’s day, particularly if units at conventional power plants are off-line, whether for maintenance or a due to a fault, as happened on a number of occasions last winter.” explained Alan Campbell, SONI's managing director.

SONI is currently working with the energy industry, the Department for the Economy and the Utility Regulator to manage the risk, he said.

"It is SONI’s role to ensure all reasonable demands for electricity are met, but we do not generate electricity. It is essential that we inform those who do, of our data, and support preparations for the winters to come.

“Longer-term, the North South Interconnector, along with additional interconnection to GB will mean that we can fully support our neighbours if they have difficulties and vice-versa. Diversifying Northern Ireland’s energy portfolio to include new technologies such as cleaner gas-fired generation, battery storage and off shore wind will provide us with additional power sources, thereby decreasing the likelihood of tight margins occurring.

"All of this will ensure that the electricity system will continue to deliver for consumers, while keeping Northern Ireland’s switch to clean energy on track.”

Despite the alerts and the fact that the economic recovery from the pandemic and the first large data centres in the north could result in an increase in electricity use of around 5 per cent between now and 2025, SONI is forecasting a largely stable demand for electricity over the next decade.

The GCS, which examines the likely balance between electricity demand and supply, predicts a surplus of electricity supply out to 2030, positioning the north as an exporter of clean energy.