Two men in balaclavas with knives rob money, cigarettes and phone from Derry shop
Detectives in Derry are appealing for information following the report of a robbery at a shop on Northland Avenue in Derry yesterday (Thursday).
It was reported that two men, both armed with knives and wearing balaclavas, entered the shop at around 7:50pm.
Police said the men reportedly “threatened a female staff member before making off with a quantity of cigarettes, a sum of cash and a mobile phone belonging to the staff member”.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The staff member was not physically injured as a result of the incident but was left badly shaken.”
The first male was described as being around 5’10” tall, of stocky build and was wearing a grey jumper, dark blue track bottoms and blue and black Nike trainers.
The second male was around 5’7” tall, of slim build and wore a black coat and black leggings. “Police enquiries into this incident are continuing and anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1756 16/12/21.
A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.