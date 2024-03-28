Ulster Bank Safe Space hailed: 'This might be the first and last time you’ll hear me praise banks'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A proposal, by Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Boggs at Wednesday’s Full Council meeting called on members to commend the bank for “providing specialist staff training to help people who require support in relation to domestic abuse”.

He also proposed writing to Ulster Bank, offering Council support to publicise the initiative and to “ensure more people are aware of the service” following the introduction of the service at the Tyrone town’s branch of the bank.

Ulster Bank’s initiative coincided with No More Week, a week dedicated to safety, respect, and equality in communities, with the aim of ending domestic and sexual violence.

“This might be the first and last time you’ll hear me praise banks,” Councillor Boggs said, “but on this occasion they need to be commended.”

“They are piloting a programme for safe spaces, with trained staff, and those facing domestic abuse will have use of a phone to signpost them to the help they need.

“It’s very welcome in Strabane where it can be hard to access services at times, and a bank is a place where people go without questions being asked,” he added.

SDLP Councillor Jason Barr agreed that the safe space was “a fantastic initiative to bring into Strabane Town”.

He added: “We as a Council area should be encouraging other banks throughout the country to do the exact same.”

Andrew Balfour,