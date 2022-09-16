Ulster Tatler Awards for two Derry business owners

Margaret Doherty Hair picked up the Hairdressing Salon of the Year award and Gary Doherty of THINK Network who earned himself the Business Man of the Year award.

The Ulster Tatler Awards, now in its fifteenth year honour the achievements of homegrown individuals and businesses, the likes of which have been filling the pages of the magazine for more than 50 years.

Other big winners on the night included TikTok viral magician Joel M, who was named Celebrity of the Year in a hotly-contested category that saw him contest against a mix of local and international stars including Rebecca McKinney, Gyasi Sheppy, Nicola Coughlan and Adrian Dunbar for the coveted title.

Gary Doherty took home Businessman of the Year, pictured with award sponsor Fiona McFall of Mills Selig

Ulster Tatler editor Chris Sherry said: “The difficulty in choosing just one deserved winner seems to become greater every year and that speaks volumes on just how high the standard is across the province. Every single category was bursting with worthy nominees.

“I want to extend massive congratulations to each of the winners and all those shortlisted, who should all be exceptionally proud of what they have achieved throughout the last year. I also want to personally thank everyone for their continued support.

“This year we are celebrating the fifteenth year of the Ulster Tatler Awards and the event was a complete sell-out in the stunning St. Anne’s Cathedral so we couldn’t have asked for a better evening. The night was a huge success.”