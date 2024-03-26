Ulster University students touchdown in Boston for Entrepreneurial Programme residential
The purpose of the residential is to develop the participants’ entrepreneurial skills, learning how to apply them effectively in any organisational setting.
They will explore concepts such as creating economic, social, and environmental value, developing a growth-oriented leadership style, and fostering collaborative work environments where innovation thrives.
Derry local Nuala McAdams, 25@25 participant and Manager in EY Northern Ireland’s Government & Infrastructure Advisory team said: “We are all so excited, we’ve had an amazing day one on this incredible campus with its inspiring entrepreneurship course team.
“Many of us in the 25@25 cohort were inspired by Sam Barry’s (Glamour’s Americas Editorial Director) idea of identifying your north star – the why of what drives us each and every day. Today set the scene for more workshopping and challenging discussions this week to call us to action on our north stars. We're all really inspired for the programme ahead.
“This week at Babson College is a brilliant opportunity to reflect on what we’ve done so far, where we want to be and what our passions are – this week and this course will give us to tools to go on make a difference in each of our sectors.”
The university said it believes the experiences at Babson will undoubtedly inspire them to lead with purpose and drive positive change in their communities and beyond.