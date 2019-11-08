Up to 80 jobs as planning granted for 362 new homes

The firm behind a now approved major new housing development in Derry have expressed their delight and said they plan to create up to 80 jobs during the construction phase.

Braidwater Ltd’s plans for 362 new homes at Drumahoe were green lit by members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee on Wednesday.

The residential development features a mix of 61 detached, 248 semi-detached, 32 quad bungalows and 21 apartments and was unanimously granted full permission.

The neighbourhood development will also feature public open space including an equipped children’s play area and all associated landscaping. The site will be accessed from Fincairn Road and Glenshane Road, directly east of Copperthorpe housing development, and north of The Beeches, Drumahoe.

A spokesperson for Braidwater Ltd. said: “Braidwater is delighted to receive approval to begin building much needed new housing in Derry.

“Our plan is to create a new community at Beech Hill View with modern turnkey homes, a play park, open spaces, a running track and easy access. We want it to be a new development homeowners will be proud to be part of.

“Braidwater has invested heavily in the technical and planning elements of the development along with an investment of £1.5m in local roads and landscape management.

“The construction phase will enable us to create between 60-80 jobs, ensuring we are investing further in the people who make up our community. The investment will sit alongside the support we already provide for local charitable and sporting organisations.”