Check out the 2018 Hallowe’en parade as it took off in Derry city centre.

This year’s parade takes off from Queen’s Quay on Thursday October 31, 2019 at 7.15pm and makes its way along Boating Lane, up Strand Road to Queen’s Quay roundabout and on along the Foyle Embankment before turning at the junction with Water Street (opposite Sandinos) and returning via Queen’s Quay to the starting point.

Derry Halloween Street Carnival Parade (Photo by Lorcan Doherty)

The fireworks will take place at 8.15pm.