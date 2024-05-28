Watch a busy day in St Columb's hall Derry as it host business market 'Flower Moon Market'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Sunday May 26 Flower Moon Market held a great opportunity for local businesses, set up by Derry Business Collective they had over 60 small local businesses selling a wide range of goods, Including clothing, homeware, jewellery, skincare, candles, dog treats.

We had a chat with some of the business owners about the market.

First up is Sam Ferry from Thistle Nurseries he said: “We are a small business but growing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Just trying to expand the customer base the market here is a brilliant way to do that, we've met so many people and have gotten to chat to so many other business owners.”

Andrena and Jonathan alongside their Carrick food and Stout Loaf stall at the Flower Moon market held at Columb’s Hall on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney.

Aine Morrison from Rose and Drows by Aine said: “I started crocheting during lockdown something to do that's not spending time on the phone and having a hobby on the side as well."

On the opportunity the market gave her Aine said: “I think its great cause it's a chance to showcase what you have, I was selling mainly on Instagram before hand and not everyone has Instagram.

“You get out socialising with other businesses and get to meet other businesses, I get inspiration from them too, I think it's good for the local economy too because its bringing people into our city centre to meet all these businesses and buy stuff too, I think it's a great idea.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alicia Graham from Pig and Frog Bistro said: “We were here last Christmas for the Christmas market, so they asked us to come back and do it again, it's amazing. I love the atmosphere of it.

“We bring our own homemade food from my chef, today we have lasagna, chicken curry rice and jumbo hotdogs.”

She explained she thought the market was important because “you get to showcase, I just had someone come over and say ‘that's the nicest lasagna I've had in years’.

When people don't know about you, these markets kind of showcase what you do.”