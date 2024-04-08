Watch: Derry's first food market a hit at the Craft Village during Storm Kathleen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Journal attended the market to speak with the local food producers such as ‘Umi’, ‘Yum Cakes’, ‘Doganic Bakery’ and a French baker. We also spoke with the people at the market to get a sense of how important it is to take time out to sample the creations of local producers. We spoke with Pablo O’ Connor and Paul McFadden.

The Square Market took place during Storm Kathleen. While it blew away coffee cups and merchandise the market was still a success despite the storm, with a decent turnout showing Derry’s support for local businesses.

Largely organised by known fashion brand owner Hannah Vail of Han*, this is an initiative sponsored by Inner City Trust to increase footfall in the somewhat forgotten gem that is the Craft Village and provide much needed market space in the city centre.