On Friday, April 12, excited customers flocked to the official opening of the brand-new store, which has relocated from Springtown to 16 Pennyburn Industrial Estate.

Shops Manager Jacqueline McMonagle praised the support she received during the move, saying:

“This has been a long time coming, and we are so delighted with our beautiful new store. A big thank you to Gamble Engineering, who very kindly donated clothing rails for us, and to our landlords, MBT, who have been wonderful throughout the whole process. “I would like to thank all of our staff and volunteers for their amazing support in making it happen and to all our of our generous donors and customers who are helping our Hospice continue to offer palliative care.”

Mayor Patricia, Foyle Hospice staff and visitors, to the new Hospice shop in Pennyburn Industrial Estate, getting some ‘Rock the Boat’ practice for the record attempt to be held on Shipquay Street on Saturday 4th May. Photo: George Sweeney

The new shop, which features an extensive furniture showroom, clothing and home furnishings, raises vital funds used to deliver specialist palliative care services to the local community.

In attendance was Derry and Strabane District Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue who cut the ribbon at the doors of the highly anticipated store, joined by local businesses and members of the community, showing their support for the local Hospice.

The Shop, which depends on the support of the local community, offers a delivery and pick-up service to those who wish to purchase or donate furniture. If you have furniture that you would like to donate you can arrange a pick-up by calling 028 71366086.