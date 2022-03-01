Watch how to make the perfect pancake with Derry hotel
Pancake Tuesday falls today and people throughout the city are scrambling to get recipes and ingredients to celebrate the day.
The ‘Journal’ spent the morning in the Bishop’s Gate Hotel, where Head Chef Lee Laverty gave a demonstration on how to make the perfect pancake.
The recipe requires:
225 ml Milk
50g Sugar
50g Butter
175g self raising Flour
1 Egg
Pinch of salt
Blend all the ingredients together and cook on a pan with knob of butter.
Chef Lee advises, “have the pan on a medium heat and pour the mixture into the centre of the pan. Wait until the outside edges are nice and brown and then you can flip the pancake.
“If your batter’s too thick, add more milk and add more flour if it’s too runny. My favourite toppings have to be blueberries and maple syrup with some icing sugar but you can add anything you want to make them sweet or savoury.”
Watch the video at the top of the page to see how Lee makes them.