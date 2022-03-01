Watch how to make the perfect pancake with Derry hotel

The ‘Journal’ spent the morning in the Bishop’s Gate Hotel, where Head Chef Lee Laverty gave a demonstration on how to make the perfect pancake.

The recipe requires:

225 ml Milk

Bishop's Gate Hotel Pancakes

50g Sugar

50g Butter

175g self raising Flour

1 Egg

Bishops Gate Hotel. Photo by Bernard Ward

Pinch of salt

Blend all the ingredients together and cook on a pan with knob of butter.

Chef Lee advises, “have the pan on a medium heat and pour the mixture into the centre of the pan. Wait until the outside edges are nice and brown and then you can flip the pancake.

“If your batter’s too thick, add more milk and add more flour if it’s too runny. My favourite toppings have to be blueberries and maple syrup with some icing sugar but you can add anything you want to make them sweet or savoury.”