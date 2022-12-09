'We could have the El Camino of the North': Shared Island projects for Derry & Donegal ‘exciting’

Inishowen Head, Stroove in Donegal where St Columba is said to have departed for Iona. Photo: Brendan McDaid.

More than €4.3 million has been allocated to 15 lead Local Authorities in the South, working in partnership with nine Councils in Northern Ireland to develop collaborative cross-border investment projects.

The schemes approved for funding in the north west were the Learning City Exchange Programme – €128,607; Slí Cholmcille, an ambitious project to establish a pilgrimage trail linking key sites related to St Colmcille/Columba from Donegal, Derry, the North Sperrins and the Bann to Argyll and eventually the island of Iona – €250,000; Atlantic Region of Creative Content (ARCC) – €147,000 and the North West Regulatory Technology Cluster – €250,000.

SDLP councillor Rory Farrell said: “The fund in general is a fantastic vehicle to enhance cross border collaboration and cooperation and the projects included, the Learning Exchange programme, the Atlantic Region of Creative Content, the North West Regulatory Technology Cluster, all sound really exciting but the Slí Cholmcille for me is the one that really does something for your imagination, we could have the El Camino of the North, I think it’s excellent.”

St Columba's Church, Derry is said to be built on or near the site of a 6th Century monastery founded by St Columba. Photo: Brendan McDaid

The route includes some of the most stunning scenery over hills and mountains, around coast and lakes, through villages and towns in the footsteps of one of Ireland’s and Scotland’s most important early Christian Saints.

Members unanimously gave approval for officers to progress the projects alongside partner councils and organisations and also agreed match-funding of €10,000 towards the Learning City Exchange Programme, €25,000 towards the Sli Cholmcille project and €17,500 towards the North West Regulatory Technology Cluster.

SDLP Councillor rory Farrell.

The Cluster project will see Derry City and Strabane Council and Donegal County Council working with partners to develop a cross border, all island national institute in Reg Tech.

The Atlantic Region of Creative Content (ARCC) project meanwhile will also see council make an ‘in kind’ contribution.

Gillian Anderson

