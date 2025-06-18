Wild & Fired BBQ Cookery School awarded first-ever Green Outdoor Experience Accreditation

The Wild & Fired Cookery School, located in Derry has been awarded a prestigious accreditation for their exceptional teaching standards and facilities, from leading regulatory body, the Independent Cookery Schools Association (ICSA). This is a first for the industry as it also recognises their sustainability credentials and exceptional outdoor cookery experiences.

The Wild & Fired BBQ Cookery School, is based in the stunning surroundings of the Historic walled gardens of the ‘carbon positive’ Brook Hall Estate in County Derry. Offering a unique and immersive outdoor cooking experience that celebrates the art of barbecuing with a wild twist. Founded on the principles of sustainability, creativity, and connection to nature, the school specialises in teaching techniques that harness the raw power of open flame and smoke to produce mouthwatering dishes.

Beer can chicken being cooked with seasoned cauliflower on Big Green Egg BBQ.

The BBQ School caters to all levels, from beginners eager to learn the basics of grilling to seasoned enthusiasts looking to refine their skills. Participants have the chance to master the art of cooking over various types of sustainable woods and charcoals, gaining insights into different smoking methods that imbue food with rich, complex flavours. The courses cover a wide range of cuisines, including prime cuts of meat, seafood, vegetables, and even wild game—showcasing the school’s commitment to sustainable sourcing and often featuring ingredients foraged from the surrounding estate.

The outdoor setting creates a relaxed atmosphere, encouraging attendees to connect with nature while learning essential skills. Under the guidance of owners Emily and Norman McCorkell and expert chefs and local foraging specialists, guests discover how to create impressive dishes, from perfectly grilled steaks to smoky seasonal vegetables. The school also emphasises environmentally friendly practices, including waste reduction and eco-conscious sourcing.

ICSA accredited cookery schools undergo rigorous assessments to ensure consistent delivery of excellence in cookery skills and training alongside equipment levels and facilities, as well as other criteria such as adhering to strict standards of environmental sustainability and continued support for local farmers, suppliers and seasonal produce.

Accreditation from a recognised industry body such as ICSA is also vital for aspiring chefs to be able to choose their cookery school to further their professional careers within the hospitality industry and other related culinary professions. Aspiring domestic chefs can also gain new transferrable skills to improve their culinary knowledge and applications in their home kitchens including knife skills, world food courses and nutritional understandings for both young and old.

James Day, handing the first ever Green Sustainability Award and Certificate to Emily and Norman McCorkell.

James Day, Director of Operations at not-for-profit ICSA, said: "The quality of cookery classes at Wild and Fired BBQ Cookery School are second-to-none. The rural setting, natural surroundings on the banks of the estuary and the clear dedication and raw passion of both Emily and Norman are exceptional. The in-depth knowledge of the team, matched by the pureness and quality of ingredients and facilities are a breath of fresh air in themselves.

“During their rigorous six-hour assessment, I was personally impressed by Norman’s knowledge of fire cooking, applying the principles of heat and smoke, underpinned by the utilisation of sustainable fuels, which was complimented by Emily’s cookery skills and enthusiasm for bringing out the best in quality, local, seasonal and sustainable ingredients. Including cooking mussels from the estuary and meats from within the Brook Hall Estatefrom 30 miles away from Brook Hall Estate. The lucky student guests received unrivalled hospitality, tuition, attention to details and an amazing BBQ banquet afterwards under their all-seasonal canopy.

“Teaching standards are key to an ICSA-accredited cookery school. High levels of teaching provided by the Chef Tutors and their team are essential. As an organisation ICSA recognises sustainability across all our member schools. This new award champions those who go the extra mile in delivering the best of the outdoors, in an outdoor environment. There is no school more worthy of this award than Wild and Fired BBQ School. We are delighted to award the team our coveted'ICSA Green Outdoor Experience Accreditation Award'."

Emily McCorkell, joint creator and owner of Wild and Fired BBQ Cookery School, alongside her partner Norman commented, "Joining the ICSA is a natural extension of who we are and what we stand for. Our life experiences have shaped a way of living that celebrates quality, community, and good food — values we’re proud to share and uphold. We’re honoured to be recognised alongside such an inspiring network of talent and passion, and we look forward to building meaningful relationships grounded in the shared values and high standards of the ICSA."