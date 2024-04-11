Mayor Patricia Logue commented on her experience saying: “Thank you to the team from DEEDS for hosting this important event which gave us an informed insight into the support and activities that exist locally for those living with Dementia.

“Receiving a dementia diagnosis can be a life-changing event but knowing what support is available to those affected and what steps to take next can help you or a loved one have the best possible quality of life.”

“Everyone in our community has a role to play in ensuring we are a Dementia Friendly City and District by learning more about how we can meet their needs and putting it into practice.”

DEEDS facilitators pictured with the Mayor, Patricia Logue and councillors who completed the Dementia Immersive Experience Tier 1 Programme at the Guildhall this week. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Local councillors taking part in one section of the workshops on Monday with DEEDS facilitator Eilish Brown.

Mayor Patricia Logue taking part in one of the DEEDS workshops on Monday.