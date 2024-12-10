12 fabulous photographs of the St. Paul’s Primary School pensioners’ Christmas party in Derry

A lovely end-of-year catch up was enjoyed by all the attendees who were made very welcome by the school staff and community.
1. Admiring the St. Paul's PS Christmas tree are Ann McKeever, Dolores O'Donnell and Marie Gillespie.
2. St. Paul's School Secretary Paula Kane with her mum Mary Kane and Loreto Bradley at the St. Paul's PS Annual Christmas Pensioners' Dinner on Friday night.
3. The St. Paul's PS Christmas Pensioners' Organising Committee pictured on Friday night. From left Sharon Cavanagh, Roisin McLaughlin, Paula Kane and Clare Cassidy. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
4. Fr. Roni pictured with some of the folk at Friday night's St. Paul's Annual Christmas Pensioners' Dinner. From left, Chris Harkin, Maureen Bradley, Kathleen Clifford, Brigid Nicholl, Bernadette Wilkinson and Kelvin Kerr. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
