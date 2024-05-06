Breast feeding peer volunteers Altnagelvin Recognition event, Deborah OShea, Teresa McPhilemy, Geoff, Cliodhna Dunne, Ana Vieyra, Joanie Callaghan.Breast feeding peer volunteers Altnagelvin Recognition event, Deborah OShea, Teresa McPhilemy, Geoff, Cliodhna Dunne, Ana Vieyra, Joanie Callaghan.
Breast feeding peer volunteers Altnagelvin Recognition event, Deborah OShea, Teresa McPhilemy, Geoff, Cliodhna Dunne, Ana Vieyra, Joanie Callaghan.

13 heartwarming Pics of Western Health Trust volunteers across Derry, Omagh and Enniskillen

Western Trust Chief Executive, Neil Guckian, CBE warmly welcomed volunteers to a number of special Volunteer Recognition events which were hosted across the Western Trust geography recently at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry, Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex and the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen.
Speaking at the events Neil Guckian, Trust Chief Executive said: “I wish to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to all our volunteers across the Western Trust. The contribution made by our volunteers, ranging from a friendly face at the front door or a listening ear, benefits patients, visitors and staff alike. These benefits can often go unseen or unnoticed so I am delighted to be able to recognise and acknowledge all our volunteer heroes. On behalf of my colleagues across the Trust, Thank You, we truly appreciate everything you do!”

Wendy Doherty, Volunteer and Work Experience Coordinator said: “These special Volunteer Recognition events are an opportunity to say thank you and to recognise all the fantastic work carried out by our volunteers. Volunteers attend in a number of roles varying from Wayfinding, Meal time friend, to offering refreshments in the Emergency Department. These events were our way of letting volunteers know how much we value their input. Each and every volunteer makes a significant difference, their interactions and support to staff greatly enhances our patient/client experience.”

If you are interested in volunteering in various roles throughout the Western Trust area, please get in touch with our Volunteering Team on email: [email protected] or call (028) 7161 1155.

Altnagelvin Volunteer Recognition event April 2024, Frank McConnellogue, Macmillan, Kathy Crawford ED refreshment.

Altnagelvin Volunteer Recognition event April 2024, Frank McConnellogue, Macmillan, Kathy Crawford ED refreshment. Photo: Western Health Trust

Chief Executive Neil Guckian thanks OHPCC volunteers for their contribution, April 15 2024.

Chief Executive Neil Guckian thanks OHPCC volunteers for their contribution, April 15 2024. Photo: Western Health Trust

Western Health Trust Volunteers.

Western Health Trust Volunteers. Photo: Western Health Trust

Geoff Hunter, Maya McBride and Julie Anderson, OHPCC recognition event April 15 2024.

Geoff Hunter, Maya McBride and Julie Anderson, OHPCC recognition event April 15 2024. Photo: Western Health Trust

