Speaking at the events Neil Guckian, Trust Chief Executive said: “I wish to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to all our volunteers across the Western Trust. The contribution made by our volunteers, ranging from a friendly face at the front door or a listening ear, benefits patients, visitors and staff alike. These benefits can often go unseen or unnoticed so I am delighted to be able to recognise and acknowledge all our volunteer heroes. On behalf of my colleagues across the Trust, Thank You, we truly appreciate everything you do!”