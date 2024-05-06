Speaking at the events Neil Guckian, Trust Chief Executive said: “I wish to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to all our volunteers across the Western Trust. The contribution made by our volunteers, ranging from a friendly face at the front door or a listening ear, benefits patients, visitors and staff alike. These benefits can often go unseen or unnoticed so I am delighted to be able to recognise and acknowledge all our volunteer heroes. On behalf of my colleagues across the Trust, Thank You, we truly appreciate everything you do!”
Wendy Doherty, Volunteer and Work Experience Coordinator said: “These special Volunteer Recognition events are an opportunity to say thank you and to recognise all the fantastic work carried out by our volunteers. Volunteers attend in a number of roles varying from Wayfinding, Meal time friend, to offering refreshments in the Emergency Department. These events were our way of letting volunteers know how much we value their input. Each and every volunteer makes a significant difference, their interactions and support to staff greatly enhances our patient/client experience.”