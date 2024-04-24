13 photos of a sunny day in Derry Hazelbank area as the community enjoys their annual Big Lunch

Neighbours at Farland Way come together on April 23 for their annual Big Lunch activatingand celebrating our Derry and Strabane district area as The First District Of Hope in the UKand Ireland.
By Jack Tibbetts
Published 24th Apr 2024, 12:16 BST

Photos by George Sweeney.

Darragh McGinley with his dad Darren at the launch of the District of Hope at Farland Way, Hazelbank, on Tuesday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney

Anna, Kaolin and Amy pictured at the launch of the District of Hope at Farland Way, Hazelbank, on Tuesday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney

Dara Nixon with his grand mum Martina Cassidy at the launch of the District of Hope at Farland Way, Hazelbank, on Tuesday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney

Friends Sarah and Hollie were at the launch of the District of Hope at Farland Way, Hazelbank, on Tuesday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney

