17 Amazing Derry and Donegal artists who have played at Glastonbury

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 29th May 2024, 12:16 BST
Derry and Donegal folk making it to the big stage in Glastonbury.

Photos from Derry Journal Archive and Getty Images.

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. The crowd watch Sir Elton John perform on stage during Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

1. GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. The crowd watch Sir Elton John perform on stage during Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. The crowd watch Sir Elton John perform on stage during Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Photo: Leon Neal

Photo Sales
The famous Derry band most known for Teenage Kicks played at Glastonbury two times in 2005 and 2022.

2. The Undertones

The famous Derry band most known for Teenage Kicks played at Glastonbury two times in 2005 and 2022. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
An upcoming Derry act at Glastonbury is Paul Casey who will be playing on the performing on Saturday June 29 with a warm up gig in hometown Derry June 26, with a new album to accompany him.

3. Paul Casey

An upcoming Derry act at Glastonbury is Paul Casey who will be playing on the performing on Saturday June 29 with a warm up gig in hometown Derry June 26, with a new album to accompany him. Photo: J-LOUIS LIPARI

Photo Sales
From Gweedore in county Donegal, Clannad performed at Glastonbury in 2014.

4. Clannad

From Gweedore in county Donegal, Clannad performed at Glastonbury in 2014. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:DerryDonegalGlastonbury