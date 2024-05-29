Photos from Derry Journal Archive and Getty Images.
1. GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. The crowd watch Sir Elton John perform on stage during Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
2. The Undertones
The famous Derry band most known for Teenage Kicks played at Glastonbury two times in 2005 and 2022. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
3. Paul Casey
An upcoming Derry act at Glastonbury is Paul Casey who will be playing on the performing on Saturday June 29 with a warm up gig in hometown Derry June 26, with a new album to accompany him. Photo: J-LOUIS LIPARI
4. Clannad
From Gweedore in county Donegal, Clannad performed at Glastonbury in 2014. Photo: Derry Journal Archive