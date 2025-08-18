20 brilliant photographs from Solas procession during Derry Féile

By Jim McCafferty
A spectacular procession of light illuminated the Bogside and Brandywell as Solas Dhoire made its way through the district on Friday night.

The community gathered outside the Longtower Chapel at 8.30pm before making a lantern-lit journey of light towards the Brandywell as part of the Derry Féile festival.

The procession saw local groups, sports teams, organisations and residents carrying lanterns, candles, and symbols.

Along the way, participants were invited to reflect on the history of the area, honour the contributions of its many talented figures, finishing with music at the Grotto on Lecky Road.

1. A young family enjoying the Solas at Brandywell on Friday night. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

2. Two of the participants in the Feile's Solas get a selfie before starting the procession. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

3. The Mayor, Ruairi McHugh pictued with the procession leads during Friday night's Solas in the Brandywell. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

4. Two of the readers pictured at the Grotto on Friday night.

