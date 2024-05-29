Northern Irish singer Feargal Sharkey, former lead vocalist with The Undertones, circa 1985. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)placeholder image
Northern Irish singer Feargal Sharkey, former lead vocalist with The Undertones, circa 1985. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

21 Amazing Derry and Donegal artists who have played at Glastonbury

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 29th May 2024, 12:16 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 15:47 BST
Derry and Donegal folk making it to the big stage in Glastonbury.

Photos from Derry Journal Archive and Getty Images.

The famous Derry band most known for Teenage Kicks played at Glastonbury two times in 2005 and 2022.

1. The Undertones

The famous Derry band most known for Teenage Kicks played at Glastonbury two times in 2005 and 2022. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Derry act Paul Casey who will be playing on the performed June 2024, with a new album to accompany him.

2. Paul Casey

Derry act Paul Casey who will be playing on the performed June 2024, with a new album to accompany him. Photo: J-LOUIS LIPARI

From Gweedore in county Donegal, Clannad performed at Glastonbury in 2014.

3. Clannad

From Gweedore in county Donegal, Clannad performed at Glastonbury in 2014. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Derry band Susie Blue played the festival back in 2017.

4. Susie Blue

Derry band Susie Blue played the festival back in 2017. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

