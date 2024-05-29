Photos from Derry Journal Archive and Getty Images.
1. The Undertones
The famous Derry band most known for Teenage Kicks played at Glastonbury two times in 2005 and 2022. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
2. Paul Casey
Derry act Paul Casey who will be playing on the performed June 2024, with a new album to accompany him. Photo: J-LOUIS LIPARI
3. Clannad
From Gweedore in county Donegal, Clannad performed at Glastonbury in 2014. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. Susie Blue
Derry band Susie Blue played the festival back in 2017. Photo: Derry Journal Archive