22 brilliant photographs from Creggan’s Wan Big Street Party as part of Derry Féile

By Jim McCafferty
Published 18th Aug 2025, 17:07 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 17:08 BST
The crack was mighty during Féile’s Lúnasa celebrations in Creggan when Wan Big Street Party returned to Central Drive.

There was fun and games for all the family with amusements including tea cups, a carousel, bungee trampolines, bumper cars, a simulator, a rodeo bull, a play trailer and inflatables.

Féile also hosted the Jigsaw Mobile Farm, cultural awareness workshops, face-painting, henna tattoos and a gaming van.

A DJ kept the party vibe going playing music for all ages throughout the day.

Some of the young ladies pictured at Friday's Wan Big Party. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : .

1. Some of the young ladies pictured at Friday's Wan Big Party. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Some of the young ladies pictured at Friday's Wan Big Party. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Feile volunteer Donna McCloskey shows her fear of snakes is non-existent during Friday's Wan Big Street Party in Creggan. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : .

2. Feile volunteer Donna McCloskey shows her fear of snakes is non-existent during Friday's Wan Big Street Party in Creggan. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Feile volunteer Donna McCloskey shows her fear of snakes is non-existent during Friday's Wan Big Street Party in Creggan. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Smiling for the camera at 'Wan Big Party' in a sunny Creggan on Friday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : .

3. Smiling for the camera at 'Wan Big Party' in a sunny Creggan on Friday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Smiling for the camera at 'Wan Big Party' in a sunny Creggan on Friday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
The Mayor, Ruairi McHugh pictured with some of the local residents during Friday's 'Wan Big Party' in a sunny Creggan. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : .

4. The Mayor, Ruairi McHugh pictured with some of the local residents during Friday's 'Wan Big Party' in a sunny Creggan. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

The Mayor, Ruairi McHugh pictured with some of the local residents during Friday's 'Wan Big Party' in a sunny Creggan. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice