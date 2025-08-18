22 brilliant photographs from Creggan’s Wan Big Street Party as part of Derry Féile

There was fun and games for all the family with amusements including tea cups, a carousel, bungee trampolines, bumper cars, a simulator, a rodeo bull, a play trailer and inflatables.
Féile also hosted the Jigsaw Mobile Farm, cultural awareness workshops, face-painting, henna tattoos and a gaming van.
A DJ kept the party vibe going playing music for all ages throughout the day.
1. Some of the young ladies pictured at Friday's Wan Big Party. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Some of the young ladies pictured at Friday's Wan Big Party. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty
2. Feile volunteer Donna McCloskey shows her fear of snakes is non-existent during Friday's Wan Big Street Party in Creggan. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Feile volunteer Donna McCloskey shows her fear of snakes is non-existent during Friday's Wan Big Street Party in Creggan. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty
3. Smiling for the camera at 'Wan Big Party' in a sunny Creggan on Friday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Smiling for the camera at 'Wan Big Party' in a sunny Creggan on Friday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty
4. The Mayor, Ruairi McHugh pictured with some of the local residents during Friday's 'Wan Big Party' in a sunny Creggan. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
The Mayor, Ruairi McHugh pictured with some of the local residents during Friday's 'Wan Big Party' in a sunny Creggan. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty