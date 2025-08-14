30 brilliant photographs of ‘Party in the Park’ and ‘Big Bog BBQ’ during Derry Féile 2025

By Jim McCafferty
Published 14th Aug 2025, 11:08 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 11:09 BST
Pilot's Row became a hub of activity as 'Party in the Park' and the 'Big Bog BBQ' made a welcome return to the Bogside during Féile 2025.

There was a vast array of entertainment for all the family with amusements, a petting farm, face-painting, arts and craft, and grub from all over the world.

A great time was clearly had by everyone who attended.

Some of the young dancers who performed at the Feile '25s Party in the Park (Big Bog BBQ) in Pilot's Row on Saturday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

1. Some of the young dancers who performed at the Feile '25s Party in the Park (Big Bog BBQ) in Pilot's Row on Saturday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Some of the young dancers who performed at the Feile '25s Party in the Park (Big Bog BBQ) in Pilot's Row on Saturday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Enjoying the animals at the Feile '25s Party in the Park (Big Bog BBQ) in Pilot's Row on Saturday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

2. Enjoying the animals at the Feile '25s Party in the Park (Big Bog BBQ) in Pilot's Row on Saturday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Enjoying the animals at the Feile '25s Party in the Park (Big Bog BBQ) in Pilot's Row on Saturday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Happy faces at the Feile '25s Party in the Park (Big Bog BBQ) in Pilot's Row on Saturday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

3. Happy faces at the Feile '25s Party in the Park (Big Bog BBQ) in Pilot's Row on Saturday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Happy faces at the Feile '25s Party in the Park (Big Bog BBQ) in Pilot's Row on Saturday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Enjoying the animals at the Feile '25s Party in the Park (Big Bog BBQ) in Pilot's Row on Saturday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : .

4. Enjoying the animals at the Feile '25s Party in the Park (Big Bog BBQ) in Pilot's Row on Saturday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Enjoying the animals at the Feile '25s Party in the Park (Big Bog BBQ) in Pilot's Row on Saturday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
