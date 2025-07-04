Here’s a selection of photographs to refresh your memory – including some snaps taken in the old Metro.
1. (C) by Vivitar User
Exif-JPEG-422 : Punters enjoying a night out in Derry in the summer of 2005 Photo: Journal archive
2. (C) by Vivitar User
Exif-JPEG-422 : Punters enjoying a night out in Derry in the summer of 2005 Photo: Journal archive
3. (C) by Vivitar User
Exif-JPEG-422 : Punters enjoying a night out in Derry in the summer of 2005 Photo: Journal archive
4. (C) by Vivitar User
Exif-JPEG-422 : Punters enjoying a night out in Derry in the summer of 2005 Photo: Journal archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.