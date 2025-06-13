The life-time achievement award was presented to Dana Rosemary Scallon by Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council Ruairí McHugh, while the Ambassador Award was awarded posthumously to Sister Clare Crockett and presented to her sisters.

This year we also had a very special performance by cast members from the amazingly talented Grove Theatre from their forthcoming production of Annie, which runs at the Millennium Forum from Wednesday, June 18 to 22. For tickets see: https://millenniumforum.co.uk/whats-on/annie

Thank you to our sponsors Bet McLean, City of Derry Airport, Derry City & Strabane District Council, Alchemy, Specsavers, Ulster University, AE Global and Calor, and to our great host Mickey Doherty and to everyone who attended for making it such a memorable night.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal. Video coverage on the night by Jack Tibbetts and Laura Glenn / Derry Journal.

Derry Journal / BetMcLean People of the Year Awards 2025. Mayor Ruairi McHugh, Brendan McDaid, editor of the Derry Journal and host Micky Doherty pictured with Award Winners and sponsors at the Everglades Hotel. Photo: George Sweeney

Derry Journal / BetMcLean People of the Year Awards 2025. Winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by Derry City & Strabane District Council, Dana Scallon pictured with Event Host Micky Doherty and mayor of Derry and Strabane Ruairi McHugh. Photo: George Sweeney

Derry Journal / BetMcLean People of the Year Awards 2025. Winner of the Special Ambassador Award, sponsored by the Derry Journal was Sister Clare Crockett. Clare's sisters Shauna and Megan, accepting the award, are pictured with Event Host Micky Doherty and Brendan McDaid, editor of The Derry Journal. Photo: George Sweeney