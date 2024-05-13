The route for this year’s walk started at Sainsburys car park on the Strand Road, along the quay and then crossed Craigavon Bridge before making its way back across the Peace Bridge and finishing at Sainsbury’s.
A mass of yellow T-shirts adorned the walk along the quay and ages ranged from 5 years-old to 86 years old. Families, companies, schools, local small businesses and community groups had their representatives all out in force in the early morning, some running, others walking, others taking in the dawn sights along the picturesque River Foyle.
1. DARKNESS INTO LIGHT. . . . .Three of the younger walkers in Saturday's 'Darkness Into Light' walk - Lila O'Neill, Rose Hassan and Katie Wilson pictured before the start of Saturday's event. Around 1000 participants of all ages, made the early morning jaunt from Sainsburys, across Craigavon Bridge, past the railway station and across the Peace Bridge before finishing at Sainsburys again. Well done to all and thanks from All at HURT!
Some of the participants in Saturday morning's 'Darkness Into Light' walk in Derry. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
3. Some of the 'Darkness Into Light' walkers pose for a picture before the start of Saturday's event in Derry. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
4. HURT's Leanne Doherty-Mulberry and her husband Stephen pictured before the start of Saturday morning's Pieta 'Darkness Into Light' Walk in Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
