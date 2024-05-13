1 . DARKNESS INTO LIGHT. . . . .Three of the younger walkers in Saturday's 'Darkness Into Light' walk - Lila O'Neill, Rose Hassan and Katie Wilson pictured before the start of Saturday's event. Around 1000 participants of all ages, made the early morning jaunt from Sainsburys, across Craigavon Bridge, past the railway station and across the Peace Bridge before finishing at Sainsburys again. Well done to all and thanks from All at HURT!

DARKNESS INTO LIGHT. . . . .Three of the younger walkers in Saturday's 'Darkness Into Light' walk - Lila O'Neill, Rose Hassan and Katie Wilson pictured before the start of Saturday's event. Around 1000 participants of all ages, made the early morning jaunt from Sainsburys, across Craigavon Bridge, past the railway station and across the Peace Bridge before finishing at Sainsburys again. Well done to all and thanks from All at HURT! Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography