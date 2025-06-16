Allstate raises over £73,000 for mental health support across Northern Ireland

Allstate NI has placed mental health at the centre of its social impact strategy, forming a powerful partnership with Action Mental Health, a leading charity dedicated to transforming lives and promoting mental wellbeing across Northern Ireland.

This collaboration reflects Allstate’s modern and meaningful approach to establish itself as a trusted and socially responsible leader within the local community, with a strong focus on empathy, youth empowerment, and long-term societal change.

Demonstrating the impact of purpose-led action, Allstate staff raised an exceptional £73,743 in 2024, through a range of creative and inclusive fundraising initiatives.

From step challenges and marathons to abseils, bake sales, and the demanding Mourne Seven Peaks Challenge, employees were inspired to get active and give back.

Jonathan Smyth, Action Mental Health; Joy Chambers, Allstate; Siobhan Holland, Allstate; and Jane Robertson, Action Mental Health.

Fundraising efforts were further strengthened by the company’s Give As You Earn scheme, matched funding, and accessible activities like office raffles, encouraging participation from across the organisation.

Beyond financial support, Allstate has invested in long-term wellbeing and engagement by taking part in a series of expert-led sessions delivered by Action Mental Health, including Mental Health First Aid training, building resilience in the workplace and promoting a supportive peer culture, all of which have cultivated an inclusive, dynamic work environment where employees are inspired to engage and grow.

Allstate has also supported Action Mental Health clients preparing to return to the workforce by hosting a dedicated skills and mentoring day at its Belfast office, further reinforcing their commitment to making a positive impact on the local community.

The session included CV workshops, interview coaching, and practical advice from a fashion expert on dressing for success on a budget, offering many participants their first experience in a corporate setting.

The funds raised by Allstate will allow thousands of children and young people across Northern Ireland to benefit from Action Mental Health’s resilience-building programmes in local primary and secondary schools.

These initiatives align closely with the Allstate Foundation’s focus on Youth Empowerment, providing young people with the tools they need to manage their mental health and thrive.

Bernadette Haughey, Business Engagement Coordinator at Allstate, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the impact we’ve made alongside Action Mental Health. This partnership brought our people together in the most meaningful way, raising awareness, breaking down stigma, and delivering real support to our communities.

“The results have far exceeded our expectations and left a lasting legacy we’re truly proud of.”