ARC Fitness and Northlands Treatment Centre Celebrate Partnership To Support Recovery Through Physical Wellness

ARC Fitness, a Derry based organisation committed to supporting individuals in recovery through physical activity and community, is proud to highlight its successful ongoing partnership with Northlands, one of Northern Ireland’s leading addiction treatment centres.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership, which has been operating for 18 months to date, invites those in residential treatment at Northlands’, to attend weekly Saturday morning fitness sessions with ARC. At the sessions participants take part in physical activity, including tailored circuit classes which are geared towards promoting physical and mental wellbeing of the participants.

This initiative has now been embedded within the Northlands programme and has already positively impacted hundreds of Northlands residents, making it a key component of their recovery journey. For Northlands, this collaboration marks a significant step forward in breaking down the silos that often exist in addiction services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This partnership proves what’s possible when community and voluntary organisations work together.” said Tommy Canning, Head of Treatment at Northlands. “ARC Fitness comes into our facility and offers something we alone couldn’t: a community-based, physical outlet that aligns perfectly with the emotional and psychological healing we aim to facilitate here at Northlands.

Gary Rutherford, ARC Fitness Founder and the group’s Strategic Coordinator

Our residents who have taken part in the programme report feeling healthier, more motivated, and, most importantly, less stigmatised. The welcoming and non-judgmental environment at ARC has given many of our residents a sense of belonging and hope and we thank the team for that. We look forward to continuing the partnership and the work we do together.”

ARC Fitness Founder and the group’s Strategic Coordinator, Gary Rutherford commented on the partnership. He said, “Here at ARC we believe recovery is more than abstinence, it’s about reclaiming your life, your health, and your confidence and this partnership with Northlands shows just what happens when we combine clinical care with community-based recovery support.

“One of the goals of the partnership is to help bridge treatment and long-term recovery by encouraging ongoing engagement with some of our wider programmes. Encouragingly, many residents, particularly those local to the area, have continued their fitness journey with ARC following treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re so proud of the impact we’ve made so far and are excited to expand what we offer together.”

The Northland's Centre

Plans are already underway to further develop this collaboration, expanding opportunities for more residents to benefit from the unique combination of support that ARC and Northlands deliver.

If you’re interested in learning more about ARC Fitness and the services they offer, visit https://arcfitness.uk/.