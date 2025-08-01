Asda in Strabane have celebrated their 60th birthday by surprising a community charity project with £1500 worth of fuel.

The Strabane Community Project was surprised by Asda Community Champion Emma Kelly this week with a ‘lucky Golden Ticket’ of free fuel. The group is one of 20 across the north and in Britain chosen by Asda to receive help with expensive transportation costs.

Strabane Community Project, managed by Ursula Doherty, delivers a range of resources for people in the area from a food bank to a community garden, and support with money management.

Ursula Doherty said: “It was an amazing surprise, and we’re absolutely delighted. We use so many vehicles in our line of work, bringing older people to our luncheon club and delivering food parcels throughout the area, it will make massive difference.

“We’re absolutely blown away once again by the support we receive from Asda. A huge thank you from us to Emma and all the team – and of course, to Asda’s fantastic customers.”

The money will help the Strabane Community Project’s regular outings, including running a minibus used to bring people on excursions and also used to bring people to and from their luncheon club. It will also fuel three cars used to deliver food parcels to those in rural areas nearby.

Emma Kelly, Asda Strabane Community Champion, who presented the ticket said: “I'm over the moon that Strabane Community Project have been chosen to receive a lucky Golden Ticket to help with their transport costs. I just know how much this is going to help them to continue their support to our local community.

"The work they do is fantastic and it was such a privilege to be able to give Ursula and the team such a wonderful surprise as part of Asda's 60th birthday celebrations," Emma added.

The Golden Ticket event is one of numerous celebrations taking place this year to mark the supermarket giant’s 60th anniversary. This month, Asda will be hiding 40 other Golden Tickets in the aisles of their larger stores, which are also worth up to £1500 worth of fuel.