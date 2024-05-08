Best butchers vie for best sausage maker title

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belfast, Northern Ireland — The air was rich with the aroma of seasoned meats as butchers from across the province gathered in Mallusk, Belfast this past weekend for the much-anticipated annual Best Sausage Competition. The event aims to highlight and celebrate the artistry and innovation of local butchers.

Organised by the butchers supplier Scobie & Junor, this year's competition saw more than 50 participants vying for the title of "Best Sausage Maker." The event drew crowds from all corners of the region, eager to sample some of the most unique and flavourful sausages crafted using traditional and modern techniques.

The competition was stiff, as butchers showcased a variety of sausages, from classic pork to more exotic combinations like apple and cheddar or venison and red wine. Each entry was judged on several criteria including taste, texture, aroma, and originality.

Robert Graham of Graham Family Butchers, Ballinamallard.

The judges, a panel of esteemed chefs and food critics, noted the exceptional quality and creativity displayed this year. "The level of innovation we've seen today is truly remarkable. It’s a testament to the passion and craftsmanship that thrives in Northern Ireland's butchery industry," Chef Andy Benn commented.

After several hours of tasting and deliberation, the coveted title of Best Sausage Maker was awarded to Robert Graham of Graham Family Butchers, Ballinamallard. Robert's winning entry, a mouth-watering beef sausage, was praised for its perfect balance of flavours and impeccable texture.

"It’s a privilege to wine this," said Robert Graham, holding his trophy. "It’s not just a win for me but for my entire family who has been in this business for decades. This is for them."

The event also included a competition for Best Butchers Apprentice 2024, which this year was won by Ellie McPadden of Lisdergan Butchery, Omagh.

Best Butcher Apprentice - Ellie McPadden of Lisdergan Butchery, Omagh.

The Best Sausage Competition not only serves as a platform for professional recognition but also aims to foster a greater appreciation for local butchers and their contribution to Northern Ireland’s culinary scene. As the event continues to grow, it promises to bring more innovative flavours and skilled artisans into the spotlight.