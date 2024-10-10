Buildings across Northern Ireland light up blue in support of World Arthritis Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For the second year running, prominent council buildings across Northern Ireland will light up blue to mark World Arthritis Day.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The action is being led by charity Versus Arthritis to help shine a light and raise awareness of the condition which it says is too often ignored and misunderstood.

There are currently as many as 525,000 people living with musculoskeletal conditions, including arthritis, in Northern Ireland today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sara Graham, Head of Northern Ireland at Versus Arthritis said: “ The impact that arthritis has on the community is huge and is often overlooked and misunderstood. It can affect people of all ages and can significantly affect their quality of life.

Buildings across Northern Ireland lit up in blue for World Arthritis Day

“So we’re grateful to councils across Northern Ireland who plan to light up buildings in blue to mark World Arthritis Day for the second year in a row. It is a great reminder of hope to those living with arthritis that they are not alone and that the people of Northern Ireland take arthritis seriously.”

Arthritis affects 10 million people in the UK, of all ages. It is an umbrella term for a range of conditions which cause painful and restricted joints. Many people experience severe pain, fatigue, and reduced mobility which can intrude on everyday life – affecting the ability to work, care for a family, and live independently.

As part of its campaign to mark the global awareness day, the charity is encouraging people living with arthritis to share their stories and experiences. These include Becca O’Neill, aged 31 from Ballymoney-

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is empowering to be able to exercise now, looking back and thinking about how many issues I had at school even just walking. I’m very grateful for what my body is capable of when I’m having a good day. The main thing I take away is gratitude to be able to train. It’s about being able to move well and not have any pain.

Becca O’Neill, from Ballymoney lives with arthritis

“I was diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) at the age of 11, but it took about two years to get the diagnosis. There were lots of appointments, tests and scans. Once I got the diagnosis I had injections until my second year of university, but they didn’t really help.

“When I was at university, a doctor told me it would be beneficial to try to strengthen my joints. He recommended finding an exercise I enjoyed so it didn’t feel like a chore. It took ten years for a doctor to suggest that to me! It wasn’t until I started moving and exercising that my pain really started to ease.

“I came back from university, I found out about jiu-jitsu and gave it a go. The good thing about jiu-jitsu is that you’re always on the floor instead of standing up kicking pads like other sports I tried. I started to understand how much this was benefitting me and realised I wanted to help others get the same benefits from exercise I did and now I have my own jiu-jitsu club with my other half!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Versus Arthritis will be celebrating the stories people with arthritis, like Becca, have shared from 2024 across social media. Anyone wishing to join in and show their support in raising awareness, can tag @NorthernIrelandVersusArthritis on Facebook, @niversusarthritis on Instagram or @NIVArthritis on X and use the hashtag #WorldArthritisDay.

As well as raising awareness of arthritis and investing in research, the charity offers practical support through a range of services. These include information about the conditions, self-management advice, exercise programmes, online communities and how you can get involved. To find out more about the support on offer provided by the charity, please visit their website www.versusarthritis.org/in-your-area.

The council buildings that will be lit up in Northern Ireland are:

Causeway Coast and Glens

· Council Headquarters at Cloonavin, Coleraine

Antrim and Newtownabbey

· Mossley Mill

· Antrim Civic Centre

· Clock Face at Ballyclare Town Hall

Fermanagh and Omagh

· Enniskillen Castle

· Strule Arts Centre, Omagh

Derry City and Strabane

· Council Office, Strand Road, Derry

· Alley Theatre, Strabane

Mid Ulster

· Ranfurly House, Dungannon

· Burnavon, Cookstown

· Bridewell, Magherafelt

Newry Moune and Down

· Newry Town Hall

· Down Leisure Centre