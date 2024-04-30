Calling all Rock the Boaters!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Are you ready to be part of Foyle Hospice history?

If the answer is yes, then you better get your best dance moves ready for the Rock the Boat World Record attempt taking place at Shipquay Street on Saturday 4th May!

The anticipation is building as the upcoming fun-filled event is getting closer and Foyle Hospice is urging people of all ages to come along and smash the Rock the Boat World Record of 1800 people, all for a worthy cause!

Photo caption: Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Councillor Patricia Logue is pictured with Co

This exciting and unique event will be taking place in aid of the Mayor’s Charities, Foyle Hospice and the Ryan McBride Foundation and is certainly not to be missed!

Community Fundraiser at Foyle Hospice, Noel McMonagle said: “We don’t have long to go now and we need you to come out to show your support for two great local charities on Saturday 4 th May. We want to see Shipquay Street rocking it and break the World Record but we can only do that with your help!

“We would like to thank the schools, businesses and community centres across the region who have been sending videos in the lead up to the event of their own version of Rock the Boat. You are all fantastic, we appreciate your incredible support so far and we hope to see you there on the big day!

“So come on everybody, grab everyone you know and let’s rock this boat!”

Can you rock it for your local hospice? Sign up now and don’t waste any time!Sign up on our website: https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/ROCKTHEBOATWORLDRECORDATTEMPT or call our Fundraising Office on: (028) 71 359 888 or email: [email protected]