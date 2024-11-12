City Centre Initiative Launches "Twelve Windows of Christmas" Competition

City Centre Initiative (CCI) is inviting local businesses to participate in its annual Christmas Window Competition, designed to bring festive cheer and celebrate the creativity and diversity of the city centre.

The annual competition is open to a wide range of businesses, including local, national, and international companies, as well as evening-time economy establishments such as bars and restaurants. The public will have the chance to vote for their favourite displays among the top twelve shortlisted entries from Monday, 2nd December 2024.

CCI’s Chief Executive, Jim Roddy, shared his excitement for this year’s competition, saying, "We’re very excited to kick off the Christmas Window Competition for 2024. This is a fantastic opportunity for local businesses to showcase their creativity, draw in more visitors, and add to the festive magic of our city centre. We can’t wait to see the inspiring displays that will light up our streets and reflect the vibrant spirit of our community. Thanks to the generous support of the City Hotel, Maldron Hotel, and Foyleside, there are also some wonderful prizes in store for our winners."

City centre businesses interested in participating are asked to contact CCI to register, with entries closing at 5pm on Thursday 28th November 2024. To enter or nominate a business, visit the CCI website at www.cciderry.com, email CCI Project Manager, Lorraine Allen, at [email protected], or message City Centre Initiative on Facebook or Instagram.

The twelve finalists will be announced on Monday 2nd December, and public voting will open at 5pm that day. Votes can be cast until 5pm on Monday 9th December via the poll on CCI’s Facebook page, by phone, post, or email. Winners will be announced on Tuesday 10th December, followed by a prize-giving ceremony with the Mayor at the Guildhall on Thursday, 12th December.

For further details, visit www.cciderry.com or follow CCI on Facebook, Instagram, and X.