Community Remembers Seamus Kelly’s Steady Kindness

We remember Seamus Kelly—who passed away on Sunday at the age of 76.

Known to many simply as “The Walker,” Kelly became a familiar figure to generations of Derry locals—not for any grand gesture, but for small ones. He walked children home after school in the rain, kept a pocketful of Werther’s Originals for nervous patients in the hospital waiting room, and helped dozens of neighbors navigate grief after losing someone of their own.

Born in 1949 on Spencer Road, Seamus was the eldest of five children and the first in his family to attend teacher training college. He taught History at St. Brigid’s for nearly 40 years but rarely spoke of his classroom days; instead, people remembered the man who carried extra gloves in winter “just in case.”

“He had this way of making silence feel like comfort,” said Brian Doherty, whose father passed last Christmas. “When my da died, Seamus didn’t offer platitudes. He just showed up with soup and stood in the doorway until we invited him in. That was his gift—showing up.”

In retirement, Seamus took on odd tasks: delivering library books to the housebound, repairing umbrellas, and compiling handwritten walking maps of old paths around the city for newcomers.

“He once drew me a route to walk from Bishop’s Gate to Creggan using only trees as markers,” laughed social worker Angela Lyttle. “When I asked why, he said, ‘Trees don’t vanish like signs. You’ll always find your way again.’”

On Tuesday, 10 people walked silently behind Seamus’s hearse as it made its way along the Foyle, stopping briefly where he once sat handing out leaflets about the importance of footpaths and pedestrian safety.

He leaves behind no spouse or children—but dozens of scrapbooks, walking maps, and handwritten notes in the margins of borrowed novels.