Derry charity Trojans hail new ‘Cash4Clubs’ grant “absolutely vital” for keeping the historic club alive

A Derry-based community group that supports adults with learning disabilities has won an “invaluable grant” to fund football sessions and coaches

Trojans Community Group, which has around 200 members, will use the £2,000 cash injection grant to fund a 12-week football programme for and other activities.

Organisers say the “absolutely vital” grant - from Flutter’s Cash4Clubs scheme - will allow its participants the opportunity to mix, socialise and get much-needed interaction with others that is vital for their mental health.

The charity has praised the funding; insisting it goes a long way to keeping the club - which this year celebrates its 50th Anniversary since reforming – alive.

Raymond Carton, Chairman of Trojans, said: “We are a community group immensely proud of our inclusivity. The funding kindly donated by Cash4Clubs will support a 12-week programme for adults with learning disabilities in football. The funding for this course is absolutely vital. Programmes like this are very much central to the inclusivity we like our members to feel. We couldn’t have done any of this without this grant.”

Trojans has become one of the latest clubs to win a share of £400,000 in community sports funding from the Cash4Clubs charitable initiative.

Other clubs in Northern Ireland to have received vital grants from the Flutter Cash4Clubs funding initiative include Ballycastle Runners AC, Corcrain Cultural & Development Association, Erne Gaels GAC Community Gym, Glen Rovers GAC Armoy, Harryville Homers Football Club, Killymoon Rangers Football Club, Lisburn Softball Club, Lisnaskea Rovers Seniors, North Down Softball Club, Richhill Amalgamated Football Club, The Brain Injury Foundation, Tullylish Gaelic Athletic Club and Waveney Swifts FC.

Now a new round of applications for grants – like the one received by Trojans – will be available to other community clubs and charities in Northern Ireland later this year

Trojans Community Group had originally been in existence since 1938, and was run by Raymond’s late father, Edmund, who passed away in 1972. In 1975 Raymond reformed the club to help people in the Derry region with learning disabilities come together and enjoy activities like football.

Now celebrating 50 years since its reformation, the club proudly offers opportunities for members to take part in activities, learn to be sports coaches, join line dancing and Irish dancing groups amongst other endeavours.

The club has over 200 members, ranging from four years all the way up to adult.

Raymond said: “This is a very special year for us as we celebrate 50 years since our reformation.

“We are not just a football club; we are a community. We provide coaching for our members and other activities include our line dancing and Irish dancing groups. We try as much as possible to offer something for everyone.”

The club, based in Oakland Park in Derry, has grown the number of members from 90 to more than 200 in the last 10 years.

Kevin Harrington, CEO of Flutter UKI, said: “The Cash4Clubs initiative is a key part of our group’s global commitment to improve the lives of 10 million people in the communities where we operate by 2030 as part of our Positive Impact Plan. Community clubs are the bedrock of sport in the UK and Ireland, and we are committed to doing everything we can to help these smaller organisations continue to make a big difference to people’s lives.

“Last year we doubled our funding from £200,000 to £400,000 after receiving so many applications. The number of clubs needing financial assistance continues to grow, which indicates the real value these grants have for local grassroots organisations, many of which are existing on a shoestring.”

Flutter UKI funds Cash4Clubs and has selected 200 winners from across the country as recipients of £2,000 worth of funding to help drive participation in sports and wellbeing, improve facilities and run coaching programmes.

Last year, over 40,000 people across 50 different sports benefitted from the Cash4Clubs fund. Almost 85% of those clubs funded were from lower socio-economic groups.