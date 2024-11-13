Derry Girls star Kathy Kiera Clarke returns home for a cosy autumn getaway

By Lynne Mcllroy
Contributor
Published 13th Nov 2024, 11:26 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 14:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
From viewing original costumes from the planet’s biggest TV show to sampling whiskey in the birthplace of the world’s most famous ship, one of our most loved actors has been on a voyage of discovery to enjoy some of Northern Ireland’s unique visitor attractions.

Kathy Kiera Clarke, or Aunt Sarah to millions of global fans of the smash hit comedy series, Derry Girls, recently embarked on her own giant adventure to explore some of the places and experiences you can embrace in Northern Ireland that you just can’t find anywhere else.

And, as the nights draw in, you can holiday like a Derry Girl as Tourism Northern Ireland has recreated Kathy’s itinerary on its website, with a few extra stops along the way for inspiration.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kathy said: “I’m born and bred in Belfast and it’s always lovely to come home. Every time I come back it seems like there is something new to see, there is a real vibrancy about the place.

Kathy at Seamus Heaney HomePlace, BellaghyKathy at Seamus Heaney HomePlace, Bellaghy
Kathy at Seamus Heaney HomePlace, Bellaghy

“While I’ve always known this place is special, I am thrilled to see that so many people from all over the world think the same. We are truly blessed to have so many amazing places to visit and they’re right on our doorstep.

“For my trip, I wanted to experience Northern Ireland as one of the millions of visitors who come for our world class visitor attractions, award-winning food and drink, giant experiences and amazing scenery. 

“If you haven’t had a short break in Northern Ireland for a while, I would highly recommend it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There’s never a bad time to visit but now as the seasons change, a short break is perfect for anyone wanting to enjoy the natural landscapes or while away the hours in a snug beside a roaring fire.

Kathy at the "The Turf Man" bronze statue, inspired by the Seamus Heaney poem "Digging" in BellaghyKathy at the "The Turf Man" bronze statue, inspired by the Seamus Heaney poem "Digging" in Bellaghy
Kathy at the "The Turf Man" bronze statue, inspired by the Seamus Heaney poem "Digging" in Bellaghy

“You can find great value, too – there would be no need for Derry Girl, Jenny Joyce to dip too far into her famous trust fund, as a short trip won’t break the bank.

“The people I met along the way underlined how we are a warm and friendly bunch and always ready for a bit of craic. Is it the people or the scenery that makes Northern Ireland so special - that’s a question that could spark endless debate.”

Kathy’s trip included a stay in Belfast’s Grand Central Hotel, an introduction to the Seedhead Arts Street Art Walking Tour, a tour of Titanic Distillers, a stop-off at the Seamus Heaney HomePlace and a visit to the Game of Thrones Studio Tour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She also called at Bushmills Inn, the Magheracross Viewpoint outside Portrush, took a NI Black Taxi Tour and marvelled at the beauty of Enniskeen Estate & Forest Spa which is set within the Mourne Mountains.

Kathy said: “Did you know it was the landscape around the Mournes and across to Rostrevor that inspired C.S Lewis to create Narnia for his chronicles, which would go on to become one of the all-time classics of children’s literature?

“At Enniskeen you really get a sense of this fairytale world, there really is nowhere else like it. Sitting by the fire with that extraordinary view in the distance is just good for the soul.

“When I visited the Seamus Heaney HomePlace, I took my personal copy of one of his books and it gave me shivers to stand there and look at his personal effects, including the pens he used to create his masterpieces. Fans come from all over the world and it’s almost like a pilgrimage for them, we’re so lucky to have it on our doorstep.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’ve already started thinking about what to pack for my next trip to Northern Ireland. From climbing the famous Cuilcagh Boardwalk, sampling County Armagh’s ciders to walking in the footsteps of giants under the night sky at the OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory, sure, where else would you get it?”

To plan your next giant adventure in Northern Ireland this autumn and winter or to find Kathy’s itinerary, visit discovernorthernireland.com.

Related topics:Northern IrelandDerry GirlsBelfast
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice