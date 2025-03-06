Derry leads Northern Ireland in Parkrun popularity as searches soar 80%
AussieBoots, the company behind the research, analysed the increase in average monthly online searches for parkruns across the United Kingdom from 2022 to 2024.
Derry topped the list in Northern Ireland with an 80% increase, while Lisburn followed in second place with a 26% rise in searches. Newry ranked third recording an 25% increase
- Derry 80%
- Lisburn 26%
- Newry 25
Popular parkruns across the country include Derry City, taking place in the City Centre next to the River Foyle, and Wallace Park in Lisburn. These weekly 5K events take place every Saturday at 9am in Derry and 9:30am in Lisburn
Looking at the United Kingdom as a whole, Northern Ireland placed third with a 50% increase. Wales was first with an 86% rise, while Scotland placed second with an 84% surge.
- Wales 86%
- Scotland 84%
- Northern Ireland 50%
- England 47%
Speaking on the findings, Pete Bryden from AussieBoots said: "The growing popularity of parkruns across the UK highlights a nationwide shift towards community-driven fitness and outdoor exercise.
“Northern Ireland's remarkable 50% surge in searches reflects how more people are embracing the accessibility and social aspect of these weekly events.
“Whether it's for fitness, mental well-being, or simply enjoying the outdoors, parkruns continue to unite people in a shared commitment to health and activity."