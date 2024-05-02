Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Students from Ulster University, staff from St Cecilia's College and Holy Family Primary School have vowed to take on the challenge for mental health.

Since 1996 AWARE has been a strong pillar in Derry, fighting for the people of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They recently released their new fundraiser, which will require its participants to have some nerves of steel. As on June 9 they will abseil down the City Hotel, which is eight stories tall. Participants are asked to pledge to raise a minimum of £100, with funds raised supporting those affected by depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder in Northern Ireland through AWARE NI's services, including its network of mental health Support Groups located across the country.

Pictured are Ulster University students who will abseil the City Hotel Derry, on Sunday 9th June, in support of AWARE NI's mental health charity. Photo: George Sweeney

Speaking with a year two Ulster University Magee mental health student Bridgene she said she's slightly nervous but “the nerves wont kick in until the day of, so I'm trying not to think of it too much.”

Leah, also a year two mental health student, said: “We’re nervous, we are nervous as a collective but at the same time we are striving to make a difference. We are hoping to challenge the stigma of mental health, to raise funds for much needed services."

The charity is appealing to individuals and local businesses to enter and raise vital funds to support local individuals grappling with depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry and Strabane Mayor Patricia Logue showed her support for the cause, giving the fundraiser her backing and emphasised the importance of community-driven initiatives in promoting mental well-being. "AWARE NI's Abseil showcases our community's strength and unity in supporting mental health awareness. Events like these remind us of the compassion and solidarity that define our city. By participating, you are not only conquering heights but also breaking down barriers and fostering a culture of understanding and empathy."

AWARE NI Board Trustee Helen McDonnell, AWARE NI Chairman Bernard McAnaney, Councillor Patricia Logue, and City Hotel Manager Conor Friel launch the abseil event. Helen McDonnell and Conor Friel are set to participate in the thrilling abseil from City Hotel Derry.

Helen McDonnell, a long standing supporter and Trustee at AWARE NI is taking part in the abseil event and commented: "I am thrilled to take part in the Abseil at the City Hotel and encourage as many people as possible to join me. This fun-filled day promises an adrenaline rush and an opportunity to make a meaningful impact, supporting our essential support groups and educational programmes. Every pound raised directly contributes to providing critical support to those in need of mental health services across the country."

Conor Friel, Manager of City Hotel Derry and an enthusiastic participant in the abseil event, echoed the sentiment: "I am delighted to support AWARE NI's Abseil Event and to be personally taking part in this exciting initiative. Mental health awareness and support are close to our hearts at City Hotel, and we are proud to be part of such a meaningful cause.”

AWARE NI’s Derry support group meets at their office (2 Crawford Square) every Tuesday at 7pm and Thursday at 11am, offering peer support and resources for individuals seeking mental health assistance in their local community.