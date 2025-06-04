Derry pensioner Kitty Lockhart embarrassed after being refused permission to board bus with pet dog Rex

A Derry pensioner has said she felt embarrassed after being refused permission to board a Foyle Metro bus with her dog Rex.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kitty Lockhart, aged 70, travelled from her home in Altnagelvin to the city centre on Monday.

She was accompanied by her pet Shih Tzu Rex, which she only became part of the family last Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her beloved Missy – Mrs. Lockhart’s last dog – passed away on May 6. She had cancer.

Kitty Lockhart with her pet dog Rex.

“I decided to take Rex over the town for a wee dander. I got a taxi over with City Cabs which I usually get. They are a good company. Rather than get a taxi home I was going to get the Tullyally bus which leaves me at Altnagelvin,” she said.

When the service pulled in shortly before 2pm Mrs. Lockhart said she was shocked to be refused permission to board.

The driver, she said, told her no dogs were permitted.

“I said, ‘She is on a lead’ and [the driver said] 'I don't care. That's the end of it,'” claimed Mrs. Lockhart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When she reported this at the depot she was informed it was at the drivers' discretion whether or not to allow animals on board.

She said: “My late husband used to drive the buses and I don't understand it. There are no signs up about not being allowed dogs. I'm in my 70s. How can I expect to get home?”

Staff advised her there there was another service to Nelson Drive that would pass Altnagelvin.

“When it approached the busman never said boo to me and I got into the bus and got home. It annoyed me. I'm a woman of 70 years of age with a wee dog. It wasn't right. I was very annoyed about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone was looking on and asking me what happened when I stepped down. When I told them they were completely shocked,” she said.

Mrs. Lockhart said a clearer policy should be set in place and claimed it was unreasonable to refuse entry to a passenger travelling with such a small animal.

“It would be different if it was a big wicked dog I could see through it...he's very clingy. I only got him on Friday,” she said.

The ‘Journal’ put Mrs. Lockhart’s concerns to Translink.

A spokesperson said: “At the discretion of the driver, small dogs may be carried on Foyle Metro services free of charge and must be kept on a lead and under control.

“The driver reserves the right to refuse travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Full details of our pet / animal policy are available at www.translink.co.uk/conditions-of-carriage.”

The policy states: “At the discretion of the Company, or an authorised person, small dogs or inoffensive animals may be carried free of charge on ordinary Metro, Glider, Ulsterbus and Goldline services at the owner's risk.

"Animals must be kept under control and on a lead or in a suitable container. Dogs must under or near a seat throughout the entire journey.

"The Company, acting via an authorised person, reserves the right to refuse a small dog or animal, or require it to be removed from the vehicle before the journey is completed, should it be unclean, inadequately controlled or cause nuisance to other passengers or for any other reason that it considers necessary.”