Derry Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton welcomes design development investment for proposed local play parks

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 23rd May 2024, 15:22 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 15:32 BST
Sinn Féin Councillor for the Moor Ward Aisling Hutton has welcomed the news that Derry City and Strabane District Council has requested design development investment to support the recommendations and findings from the DCSDC Play Plan (2023) and previously approved projects.

She said “I welcome the news that the council has approved £25,000 towards design development investment to support the recommendations and findings from the DCSDC Play Plan (2023) which includes the needs for the Glenowen and Ardgrange/Grangemore areas amongst others.

“These developments are surrounded by some of the busiest roads and it is just too dangerous for families, carers and children to be asked to go to other developments to get to a park.

“This is a growing area and it was clear that there needs to be facilities in place particularly for the very young population here.

“It will also play a very important part in healthy living and outdoor activity for children and also help build community spirit in the area."

