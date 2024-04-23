Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event - featuring a host of favourite Derry bands from the 1980s and 1990s - was organised by former Gweedore barman Jim Norris, who now works as production manager with the Nerve Centre.

A spokesperson for the Reunion Committee commented: "Now that the dust has settled after a wonderful night we would like to take this opportunity to say thank you. Firstly to the main man himself Mr Willie Barrett, no reunion would be possible only for him, he's an absolute legend! To Decky McLaughlin and Jennifer, The Runbacks, Fremonte, Bam Bam, Tie The Boy, Jeanette Hutton and her band and last but not least the Jam Session lads, (you know who they are)!!!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Without the bands it wouldn't have been so successful. Thanks also to DEEDS charity who were present on the night to highlight the great work they do. Thanks to Garbhán Downey who came up with the brilliant commemorative booklet and if you didn't get one they are available at Cool Discs on Foyle Street with all profits going to DEEDS.

The Bar Staff of Gweedore reunion.

"Thanks to Donal Neill for the Hollywood style Pyrotechnics - that was absolutely amazing! Thanks to Helena Doherty for her help and invaluable input from the start. Thanks to Pearse Moore, Richard Taylor and all the staff/bar/door staff at the Nerve Centre for hosting the event. Thanks to Andrew, Jude and Stephen on Tech duties, the lights and sound was top notch.

"Thanks to Paul Kavanagh for his work as stage manager, the night went like clockwork. Thanks to Paul, John and Brian who filmed the event. Last but not least a big massive THANKYOU to everyone who attended and bought a ticket, yous were an amazing crowd and the feedback has been fantastic from you all!

"Thanks also to the Derry Journal for their terrific feature on the event and their support for the booklet.