Derry’s world renown Jazz festival has kicked off
The festival is hosting 450 artists across 72 venues, and you will struggle to be bored this weekend.
Among the artists setting the Jazz standard for this weekend are The Paul McIntyre Quartet, Joe and Sharon Quigley, John and Fiona Trotter, Jim Whiteside and Joseph Leighton.
The majority of the events are free, making quality live music available to everyone, looking at the programme for the Jazz festival you can see all the main bars of Derry have some live music to get you up and out of your seat dancing. A notable act to have a look out for is Korean Jazz band Odd Meter Fairy and the Jazzy an utterly unique act coming to Bennigan’s Bar on May 3 – one of Korea’s finest jazz ensembles. Their music is original and is composed of members from the top jazz departments in Korean universities. Although jazz here is an annual thing that is greatly celebrated with deep historical roots it isn't like that in Korea so get out and show some love to our new Jazzy friends.
The final act to end the highly anticipated four day event is London Symphony Rock Orchestra performing at the Millennium Forum Plaza. The London Symphonic Rock Orchestra is a ground-breaking group that combines the omnipotent might of the orchestra with cutting-edge technology, wild rock rebellion, and ground-breaking pioneers to create breath-taking renditions of legendary rock hits.
On Friday afternoon from 2pm – 4pm the Mayor, Councillor Patricia Logue, will be joined by the kings of swing themselves, the Jive Aces, for an energetic performance in the Guildhall’s Main Hall. Tickets are £5 with all proceeds going to the Mayor’s charities.
But the Jazz festival offers so much more, on May 4 at 9am to 11am the Derry’s annual Bear Run 74 is hosted in Ebrington square, with up to 70 Supercars & American Muscle cars on display. Car enthusiasts should be excited.
Try your hand at breaking a world record with the Mayor. Mayor Logue is looking for as many members of the public as possible to come to Shipquay Street on Saturday May 4 at 11.30am to make the record attempt which is being held to raise funds for her chosen charities for her year in office, the Foyle Hospice and the Ryan McBride Foundation.
Looking ahead to the Jazz Festival Mayor Logue said it was going to be a busy five days. “The City of Derry Jazz Festival is always the best time to visit the city, with entertainment on tap throughout the entire festival. The level of talent is second to none and there is something for everyone to enjoy.
“I am hoping that I will see a good turnout at the three events in aid of my charities this weekend. It’s a great opportunity to enjoy some fabulous entertainment and all for two fantastic causes. I look forward to seeing everyone there.”
The City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival is delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from Diageo and Ulster University.
