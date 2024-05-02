Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The festival is hosting 450 artists across 72 venues, and you will struggle to be bored this weekend.

Among the artists setting the Jazz standard for this weekend are The Paul McIntyre Quartet, Joe and Sharon Quigley, John and Fiona Trotter, Jim Whiteside and Joseph Leighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The majority of the events are free, making quality live music available to everyone, looking at the programme for the Jazz festival you can see all the main bars of Derry have some live music to get you up and out of your seat dancing. A notable act to have a look out for is Korean Jazz band Odd Meter Fairy and the Jazzy an utterly unique act coming to Bennigan’s Bar on May 3 – one of Korea’s finest jazz ensembles. Their music is original and is composed of members from the top jazz departments in Korean universities. Although jazz here is an annual thing that is greatly celebrated with deep historical roots it isn't like that in Korea so get out and show some love to our new Jazzy friends.

The Jive Aces have landed for the return of the City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival which kicks off on Thursday the 28th April until Monday the 2nd of May. This is the 20th edition of the internationally renowned event with over 400 performances across 70 venues with most of them free. Further information is available at www.cityofderryjazzfestival.com. Picture Martin McKeown. 27.04.22

The final act to end the highly anticipated four day event is London Symphony Rock Orchestra performing at the Millennium Forum Plaza. The London Symphonic Rock Orchestra is a ground-breaking group that combines the omnipotent might of the orchestra with cutting-edge technology, wild rock rebellion, and ground-breaking pioneers to create breath-taking renditions of legendary rock hits.

On Friday afternoon from 2pm – 4pm the Mayor, Councillor Patricia Logue, will be joined by the kings of swing themselves, the Jive Aces, for an energetic performance in the Guildhall’s Main Hall. Tickets are £5 with all proceeds going to the Mayor’s charities.

But the Jazz festival offers so much more, on May 4 at 9am to 11am the Derry’s annual Bear Run 74 is hosted in Ebrington square, with up to 70 Supercars & American Muscle cars on display. Car enthusiasts should be excited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Try your hand at breaking a world record with the Mayor. Mayor Logue is looking for as many members of the public as possible to come to Shipquay Street on Saturday May 4 at 11.30am to make the record attempt which is being held to raise funds for her chosen charities for her year in office, the Foyle Hospice and the Ryan McBride Foundation.

Entertaining a packed Main Hall in the Guildhall at the "Afternoon with the Jive Aces". (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Looking ahead to the Jazz Festival Mayor Logue said it was going to be a busy five days. “The City of Derry Jazz Festival is always the best time to visit the city, with entertainment on tap throughout the entire festival. The level of talent is second to none and there is something for everyone to enjoy.

“I am hoping that I will see a good turnout at the three events in aid of my charities this weekend. It’s a great opportunity to enjoy some fabulous entertainment and all for two fantastic causes. I look forward to seeing everyone there.”

The City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival is delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from Diageo and Ulster University.

You can book tickets online to see the Jive Aces in the Guildhall at jiveacesmayoralevent.eventbrite.co.uk

Odd Meter Fairy and the Jazzy.