Dormans Bar wins 2024 Live Music Venue of the Year
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dormans Bar (Magherafelt) has recently been awarded the prestigious ‘Live Music Venue of the Year Award’ at the recent Licensed & Catering News Awards. Dormans Bar is the founding venue (established 1905) of the Dormans Hospitality Group which has recently added The Plough Inn (Hillsborough) and Fiddlers Rest (Portglenone) to its expanding NI hospitality network.
The judges said: “This venue is your new go-to spot. They consistently bring in an impressive lineup of events, ensuring there's always something for everyone.
"And to truly immerse you in the music, they boast a state-of-the-art sound system that delivers crystal-clear audio. The staff are fantastic as well, ensuring swift service that keeps the night flowing.
"Top it all off with an excellent atmosphere, and you've got the recipe for an unforgettable musical experience.”
More information on upcoming live entertainment at Dormans throughout the summer can be found @dormansbar
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.