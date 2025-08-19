Dove House celebrates 40 years with a new documentary about the ground-breaking Derry community organisation

The City and District’s Mayor, Ruairí McHugh was in attendance at the Maldron Hotel, as was co-founder, the sprightly Mrs. Mary Nelis, who received a standing ovation after reminiscing about her memories of Dove House.

She spoke of the importance of the co-founders - the late Roisin Barton and Frankie McMenamin, who couldn’t attend on the night; as well as raising her family in what were difficult times; playing a part in looking after her community and also how proud she was that the legacy of DHCT continues on this very day and is growing from strength to strength.

The documentary told the origins of the community centre in the heart of the Bogside, how it grew from the ground up to support the local people and transform the neighbourhood for the good of all.

Through memories, old camera and film footage, it authentically captured the spirit of the Bogside through the people, the struggles of many of those who worked there and some of those who used the facilities.

It also promoted the prospects for the group as it prepares to move to new premises at Meenan Square in the not-too-distant future.

Speakers on the night included Jayne Quigg, Manager at DHCT, who described how the group had come a long way over the forty years and were continuing to build on the legacy of those who came before.

In celebrating the milestone, she said: "Here’s to the next chapter - one filled with growth, success, and, above all, the spirit of collaboration and commitment that has always been the heartbeat of our organization here at Dove House.”

DHCT Chair Eilen Allen endorsed those sentiments and added that the new premises would see Dove House further increase their services to not just the local community but to other parts of the city.

The Mayor, Ruairí McHugh praised the group’s achievements, acknowledging the 40 successful years of Dove House which created a legacy of care, activism and, most importantly, grassroots strength.

He added: "For four decades now, Dove House has been a lifeline – standing for justice, dignity and community. Well done to all!”

1 . Group pictured at Thursday night's 'Dove House at 40!' celebration at the Maldron Hotel, Derry. Front from left, Kellie McBrearty, Peter McDaid, Aine Doherty and Conor Doherty. Back from left, Karen Mullan, Danielle Devine, Emmett McCloskey and Donna McCloskey. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Group pictured at Thursday night's 'Dove House at 40!' celebration at the Maldron Hotel, Derry. Front from left, Kellie McBrearty, Peter McDaid, Aine Doherty and Conor Doherty. Back from left, Karen Mullan, Danielle Devine, Emmett McCloskey and Donna McCloskey. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

2 . Jayne Quigg, manager, DHCT pictured with the Dove House Ladies Group at Thursday's 'Dove House at 40' event in the Maldron Hotel, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Jayne Quigg, manager, DHCT pictured with the Dove House Ladies Group at Thursday's 'Dove House at 40' event in the Maldron Hotel, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

3 . The Mayor, Ruairi McHugh pictured with some of the directors and staff of Dove House Community Trust at Thursday night's 40th celebrations in the Maldron Hotel, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) The Mayor, Ruairi McHugh pictured with some of the directors and staff of Dove House Community Trust at Thursday night's 40th celebrations in the Maldron Hotel, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

4 . Jayne Quigg, manager, DHCT addressing the attendance at Thursday's 'Dove House at 40!' event in the Maldron Hotel. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Jayne Quigg, manager, DHCT addressing the attendance at Thursday's 'Dove House at 40!' event in the Maldron Hotel. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales