Drive for your community at Desmond Motors

Desmond Motors in conjunction with Ford Motor company are delighted to announce our ‘Drive for your community’ charity fundraising event. On June 14 at our Strand road showroom we will be offering test drives on our Ford EV product, and for every test drive taken, Ford will donate £30 to our chosen charity AWARE NI.

Managing Director Garrett Mallon stated: “Desmond Motors has been a central part of the community and city here for over 50 years and we are proud to support and raise money for such a worthwhile local charity. We would encourage everyone to come out and support us as we try and raise as much money as possible. Just 5 minutes of your time can make a massive difference.”

AWARE NI's Corporate Fundraising Assistant Mary Molloy added: "AWARE are excited about this community fundraiser with a difference. If you haven't had the chance to get behind the wheels of an EV this is your moment to do so whilst doing good."

Established in 1996 in Derry- Londonderry, AWARE NI operates a network of 24 peer-led mental health support groups where participants affected by mental health challenges find a safe space to share experiences and build resilience. These groups are essential for providing support and fostering a sense of community among individuals facing similar challenges.

Take the wheel. Help your community.

AWARE NI’s services also include providing information, education, and support for people with mental health conditions and their families. The charity’s outreach extends across Northern Ireland, offering a lifeline to many who feel isolated and overwhelmed by their mental health struggles.

Come along on the day, or to register your test drive in advance please call 02871367136 or email Michael Clarke on [email protected] or Jonathan Ferguson on [email protected].