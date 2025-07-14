Eamonn McCann and civil rights veterans protest ban on Palestine Action in Derry city centre

Mr. McCann was joined by Bloody Sunday justice campaigner Kate Nash, whose brother William was among 13 people shot dead by members of the British Parachute Regiment in Derry on January 30, 1972.

Gathering beneath Palestinian flags on the steps of the Guildhall on Saturday the protesters raised placards stating ‘I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action’ in defiance of the proscription of Palestine Action under section 3 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

One protester raised a placard stating ‘Truth is the new hate speech’.

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin was among those at the demonstration on Saturday.

"I was proud to stand with civil rights veterans at the Guildhall challenging the British government's use of anti-terror legislation to criminalise Palestine solidarity.

"Civil rights campaigners are an inspiration for facing down state repression decades ago in Derry, and for doing it again now in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

"They are legends, not terrorists. Keir Starmer [British Prime Minister] and Yvette Cooper [British Home Secretary] aren't fit to lace their shoes,” said the local councillor.

The protest follows the proscription of Palestine Action earlier this month after activists from the group damaged a number of military planes at an RAF base in Oxfordshire.

A total of 385 members of the British House of Commons voted in favour of the ban. Colum Eastwood was among 26 MPs who voted against.

Colr. Harkin called for the ban on Palestine Action to be lifted.

"Draconian legislation proscribing Palestine Action should be scrapped immediately,” he said.

Veteran Civil and Human Rights campaigner Eamonn McCann speaking at the Defend the Right to Protest Rally held in Guildhall Square on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Veteran Civil and Human Rights campaigners and supporters at the Defend the Right to Protest Rally held in Guildhall Square on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Veteran Civil and Human Rights campaigners at the Defend the Right to Protest Rally held in Guildhall Square on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Veteran Civil and Human Rights campaigners Willie White and James and Diana King at the Defend the Right to Protest Rally held in Guildhall Square on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney